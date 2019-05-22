New Mexico faces shortage of primary care providers

He said New Mexico needs at least 3,600 more nurses just to reach the national benchmark, as well as 147 more nurse practitioners and 126 more primary care physicians.

"Eddy, Lea and Otero County have the greatest shortage of primary care physicians," Larson said.

Data also shows that general surgeons are needed in San Miguel, Torrance and Valencia Counties.

INCENTIVES

Larson said the only way to address shortages in rural counties is to expand incentives and include other types of physicians. He said that they have tried to ask lawmakers for money every year since 2013 – but it hasn't worked.

"We are certainly hoping that in the next session the legislature and the governor will be sympathetic to the recommendation," he said.

UNM clinic officials said there is some good news: they have been able to get more gynecologists into rural areas. Also, when students complete their residency in New Mexico, about 60% stay and practice in the state.