New Mexico families double EBT dollars at farmers markets

According to Miller, the program helps boost the local economy.

"It helps local farmers by providing sales of their fresh produce and really helps keep those food dollars local which helps our local economies really benefit,” she said.

Families that are interested can exchange dollars on their EBT card for tokens at farmers’ markets worth twice the amount they exchanged. Certain grocery stores also offer a way to double your dollars.

The program uses a mix of state and federal dollars. However, Miller said she plans on asking lawmakers for $500,000 a year during the next session to help with the demand.

According to the state, there are about 90 places in New Mexico that offer the Double Up Food Bucks

For a complete list and more info, visit doubleupnm.org.