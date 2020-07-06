New Mexico families to receive $67 million in P-EBT cards, food assistance

"This provides assistance to families with children who are eligible for free or reduced lunches, but they're not receiving them now due to the school closures of the pandemic,” said Martinez.

According to HSD, each student will receive $399 in nutritional assistance.

The new program is being funded by the federal government with money approved by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

The P-EBT card will work like a normal EBT and can be used to purchase food from places like grocery stores.

In New Mexico, more than 250,000 students are eligible for free or reduced-price meals.

The state said 87,000 New Mexico school children have already received nearly $35 million in food benefits that were issued in May.

The rest was supposed to be issued in June but it took time to verify everyone’s address.

Martinez said the remaining cards will get shipped out later this week.

The Human Services Department has two hotlines for individuals to inquire about the status of their P-EBT benefits. The P-EBT Hotline is 505-660-4822, or they can call the Human Services Department Customer Service Center at 1-800-283-4465.