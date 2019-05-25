New Mexico family remembers woman killed by drunk driver | KOB 4
New Mexico family remembers woman killed by drunk driver

Patrick Hayes
May 25, 2019 10:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Nearly 21 years ago, a drunk driver killed 34-year-old Michelle Jimenez at an intersection in Los Lunas.

Her mother, Betty Carpenter, is urging everyone to think twice before getting behind the wheel after drinking.

"I try before every holiday to come out and be here at the cross and tell people to have other plans,” she said.

“We have Uber. You have your family. I'm sure your family – it doesn't matter what time of night – they would go pick you up,” Carpenter added.

Jimenez wanted to be a physician and left behind four young boys.

"They grew up without their mom. We had to step in,” Carpenter said.

According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, nearly 150 people were killed by drunk drivers during the 2017 Memorial Day weekend.

“(Jimenez) did a lot in her lifetime but you know what, she was cheated and we were cheated," Carpenter said.

She wants everyone to have a safe weekend so other families don’t have to go through what she did.

As KOB 4 previously reported, officials recommend drivers use a program with Uber called "Take a Ride on Us" if they decide to make drinking a part of their weekend. Different partners, including the City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County, are offering free rides through the service.

Users need to use the promo code "ABQMemorial19."  

Patrick Hayes


May 25, 2019
May 25, 2019

