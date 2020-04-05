New Mexico farmers help local food banks in exchange for supplies

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Food is flying off the shelves at local food banks and some New Mexico farmers are stepping up to help replenish the supply.
Farmers across the state are struggling to sell their food to restaurants due to the state order that limits restaurants to take-out only, so many have turned to doing business with food banks like Roadrunner Food Bank.
"The idea of farm-to-food bank is to link these small scale farmers in New Mexico with the food bank and then my organization is actually purchasing the food from the farmers so they can get a fair price and continue to keep their farms operating and not go bankrupt during this time but the food is going where it's most needed," said Sayrah Namaste, program director of American Friends Service Committee.
In exchange for giving food to food banks, farmers receive supplies like seeds and face masks.
"In exchange, they are making an agreement with us that they will give a portion of the produce on their farms to the food bank," Namaste said.
These participating small farmers will donate to Roadrunner once a week. Namaste said she hopes the agreement will help around 30 small organic farmers.
"We think it will be hundreds, maybe thousands of pounds," she said. "Our plan is to do it over the next six months."
