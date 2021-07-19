New Mexico film industry continues to grow, break records

Dodson said nearly $623 million was brought into the Land of Enchantment for fiscal year 2021 – a record-breaking amount, despite the pandemic. The industry is coming back bigger than ever.

"It's something we're so proud of and why we think this industry is so wonderful for New Mexico," Dodson said. "So much of the money that's being spent is being spent on local businesses and local services, and of course, local residents who are working on these productions."