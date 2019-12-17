New Mexico Film Office restructures office, adds 2 employees | KOB 4
New Mexico Film Office restructures office, adds 2 employees

The Associated Press
Created: December 17, 2019 11:40 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A film office in New Mexico has expanded its staff to better meet the demand of film productions and public inquiries.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the New Mexico Film Office has added two full-time employees to its previously three-person staff in the past month.

Officials say they are seeking another two positions to further restructure the Santa Fe office.

Film Office officials say the office expects to have overseen about 80 completed productions in the state by the end of the year.

Officials say 29 projects were in production as of early December including eight television shows and nine films.


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

