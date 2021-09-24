New Mexico finalizing distribution plan for Pfizer booster shots

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico is finalizing appropriate distribution plans to reflect new federal guidance from the CDC on Pfizer booster shots.
According to the state's health department, more than 70% of New Mexicans who have received the Pfizer primary series will be eligible for boosters by the end of October.
State health officials said the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department is coordinating the distribution of Pfizer boosters to a small number of residents and staff at long-term care facilities who received the Pfizer primary series.
Early next week, the New Mexico Department of Health is expected to release additional guidance about how New Mexicans can schedule their booster appointments.
State health officials said only Pfizer booster shots will be available. Neither the CDC nor the New Mexico Department of Health recommends "mixing" one type of primary vaccine with a different type of booster.
The CDC recommends the following individuals should receive their booster shot:
In addition, the CDC identified groups that may receive a booster shot as well:
