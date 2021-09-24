New Mexico finalizing distribution plan for Pfizer booster shots | KOB 4

New Mexico finalizing distribution plan for Pfizer booster shots

New Mexico finalizing distribution plan for Pfizer booster shots

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 24, 2021 03:25 PM
Created: September 24, 2021 03:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico is finalizing appropriate distribution plans to reflect new federal guidance from the CDC on Pfizer booster shots.

According to the state's health department, more than 70% of New Mexicans who have received the Pfizer primary series will be eligible for boosters by the end of October.

State health officials said the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department is coordinating the distribution of Pfizer boosters to a small number of residents and staff at long-term care facilities who received the Pfizer primary series.

Early next week, the New Mexico Department of Health is expected to release additional guidance about how New Mexicans can schedule their booster appointments.

State health officials said only Pfizer booster shots will be available. Neither the CDC nor the New Mexico Department of Health recommends "mixing" one type of primary vaccine with a different type of booster.

The CDC recommends the following individuals should receive their booster shot:

  • Individuals 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series
  • Individuals aged 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series 

In addition, the CDC identified groups that may receive a booster shot as well:

  • Individuals 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks 
  • Individuals aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

NMSP: Suspect stole truck, exchanged gunfire with deputies south of Moriarty
NMSP: Suspect stole truck, exchanged gunfire with deputies south of Moriarty
2 New Mexicans have died of Ivermectin toxicity, state health officials say
2 New Mexicans have died of Ivermectin toxicity, state health officials say
Family fears for life following drive-by shootings
Family fears for life following drive-by shootings
Oldest known human footprints in North America discovered at White Sands
Oldest known human footprints in North America discovered at White Sands
Cell phone video shows man attacking gas station employee
Cell phone video shows man attacking gas station employee