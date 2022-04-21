New Mexico fire crews prepare for strong winds Friday | KOB 4
New Mexico fire crews prepare for strong winds Friday

Chase Golightly
Created: April 21, 2022 10:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Firefighters in New Mexico are on high alert, knowing that strong winds expected Friday can create serious problems for the state.

According to local fire officials, they've been giving out citations to people putting out their cigarettes in the bosque or on hiking trails – anywhere where a wildfire could spark.

Firefighters are working as quickly as they can in Valencia County, trying to gain the upper hand before the new threat arrives Friday.

In the metro, Albuquerque Fire Rescue officials said their wildland team will be out on patrol. Bernalillo County firefighters are also preparing for what is expected to be a very busy day.

