New Mexico firefighter accused of raping a child

Allen has been placed on administrative leave according to a spokesperson with the Bernalillo County Fire Department.

“The Bernalillo County Fire department has been monitoring the situation for the past few weeks and have learned that charges have been filed, as a result we will be placing the individual on administrative leave pending an administrative investigation,” according to a county spokesperson.

“We have no further comments at this time other than to say the individual in question has not responded to (an) emergency in the field for the last year as he currently holds an administrative position,” he added.

Allen makes $78,041 a year with the county.

Court records show his first court date is Dec. 2.

If convicted as charged, he faces up to 33 years behind bars.