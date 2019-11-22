New Mexico firefighter accused of raping a child

Patrick Hayes
Updated: November 22, 2019 10:15 PM
Created: November 22, 2019 05:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Bernalillo County firefighter Lt. Joshua Allen is accused of raping someone under the age of 13.
Allen was indicted on Thursday for criminal sexual penetration of a minor, a first-degree felony, and criminal sexual contact of a minor, a second-degree felony.
Officials with the Rio Rancho Police Department did not say why Allen wasn’t arrested but told KOB the crime happened in March 2018.
According to RRPD, “On March 24, 2018, Rio Rancho Police Department responded to a residence in Rio Rancho regarding a welfare check. Investigating officers spoke with the reporting party and determined the case should be forwarded to the Rio Rancho Police Criminal Investigations Division. An investigation was conducted and presented to a Grand Jury, which resulted in the indictment of Joshua Allen.”
Allen has been placed on administrative leave according to a spokesperson with the Bernalillo County Fire Department.
“The Bernalillo County Fire department has been monitoring the situation for the past few weeks and have learned that charges have been filed, as a result we will be placing the individual on administrative leave pending an administrative investigation,” according to a county spokesperson.
“We have no further comments at this time other than to say the individual in question has not responded to (an) emergency in the field for the last year as he currently holds an administrative position,” he added.
Allen makes $78,041 a year with the county.
Court records show his first court date is Dec. 2.
If convicted as charged, he faces up to 33 years behind bars.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company