New Mexico firefighters demand pay meet the new state minimum wage requirement

"Our firefighters, we feel like are paid a competitive way they are represented employees," said Raton City Manager Scott Berry.

Berry said because of their unique 56-hour weeks, it’s hard to compare that hourly rate.

“That doesn't tell the whole story. That employee is close to $13 an hour and that's really an employee that's at our lowest level of the collective bargaining agreement,” Berry said.

Berry said he doesn’t know how the raises will impact the taxpayers.

“We know that there's no revenue source that goes with this increase or legislation,” he said.

The city manager said those entry-level employees will get that minimum wage bump and back pay for this month. They will spend the next year analyzing the impact this could have on providing those services.

