New Mexico food banks prepare to buy millions of meals

The Associated Press
Created: November 26, 2020 06:49 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico food banks say they will be able to provide more meals for thousands of families.
They will be getting an infusion of $5 million in funding as part of an economic relief package approved by state lawmakers Tuesday and signed Wednesday by the governor.
Officials at The Food Bank in Santa Fe said that along with unemployment, the need for emergency food assistance has increased during the pandemic. The Food Bank and its nonprofit partners moved about 7.8 million pounds of food in the first nine months of the year.
In Albuquerque, the city is served 500,000 meals to seniors since March.
