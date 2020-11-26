New Mexico food banks prepare to buy millions of meals | KOB 4

New Mexico food banks prepare to buy millions of meals

New Mexico food banks prepare to buy millions of meals

The Associated Press
Created: November 26, 2020 06:49 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico food banks say they will be able to provide more meals for thousands of families.

They will be getting an infusion of $5 million in funding as part of an economic relief package approved by state lawmakers Tuesday and signed Wednesday by the governor.

Officials at The Food Bank in Santa Fe said that along with unemployment, the need for emergency food assistance has increased during the pandemic. The Food Bank and its nonprofit partners moved about 7.8 million pounds of food in the first nine months of the year.

In Albuquerque, the city is served 500,000 meals to seniors since March.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD: Woman in critical condition after overnight shooting
APD: Woman in critical condition after overnight shooting
Gov. Lujan Grisham signs $330M relief package for New Mexicans
Gov. Lujan Grisham signs $330M relief package for New Mexicans
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham shares Thanksgiving plans, what she's grateful for this year
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham shares Thanksgiving plans, what she's grateful for this year
Albuquerque plans to monitor El Paso's latest strategy to collect debt from Trump campaign
Albuquerque plans to monitor El Paso's latest strategy to collect debt from Trump campaign
FBI: Missing 14-year-old Arkansas girl believed to be in Albuquerque
FBI: Missing 14-year-old Arkansas girl believed to be in Albuquerque

Weather

  
Your Weather Forecast
Current Temperatures
Live Interactive Radar
Live Doppler Radar