New Mexico forecast to lead US in pecan production in 2019 | KOB 4
The Associated Press
October 14, 2019 12:04 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico is expected to lead the U.S. in pecan production this year as growers prepare for the upcoming harvest.
    
The U.S. Agriculture Department's statistics service says production in the Southwest state is forecast at a record high 97 million pounds (nearly 44,000 metric tons). That would mark a 6% increase over 2018.
    
Production in Georgia is expected to hit about 76 million pounds (more than 34,470 metric tons), followed by Texas at 47 million pounds (21,318 metric tons).
    
Pecan production in the United States overall is expected to increase this year by more than 20%, with growers harvesting an estimated 281 million pounds (127,460 metric tons).
    
New Mexico agricultural officials say they've been working to build relationships with pecan buyers in other countries amid a tariff war with China.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: October 14, 2019 12:04 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

