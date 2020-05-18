New Mexico forecasters warn of heat, critical fire weather | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico forecasters warn of heat, critical fire weather

New Mexico forecasters warn of heat, critical fire weather

The Associated Press
Updated: May 18, 2020 12:47 PM
Created: May 18, 2020 12:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Weather forecasters are warning of record heat that is setting the stage for critical fire weather this week.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque says chances for dry thunderstorms will increase for portions of central New Mexico on Tuesday as the forecast calls for low humidity and gusty winds on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Advertisement

State and federal land managers already are imposing fire restrictions for many parts of the state. That includes prohibiting campfires on three of northern New Mexico’s national forests starting Wednesday. Restrictions already are in place for the Lincoln National Forest in southern New Mexico and on all non-federal, non-tribal and non-municipal lands around the state.

Aside from the critical weather, land managers are hoping by putting in place restrictions early they can avoid human-caused fires and the need to mobilize firefighting crews during the coronavirus pandemic.

For the latest weather updates, click here


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Local restaurant shares dine-in service reopening guide with other restaurants
Local restaurant shares dine-in service reopening guide with other restaurants
Cases rise to 4,002 on Navajo Nation, 140 total reported deaths
Cases rise to 4,002 on Navajo Nation, 140 total reported deaths
Small businesses grapple with governor’s mandatory mask public health order
Small businesses grapple with governor’s mandatory mask public health order
Police: New Mexico woman slashed tires of ex-boyfriend’s dad
Police: New Mexico woman slashed tires of ex-boyfriend’s dad
New Mexico forecasters warn of heat, critical fire weather
New Mexico forecasters warn of heat, critical fire weather
Advertisement


APS graduation rate continues to improve for fourth straight year
APS graduation rate continues to improve for fourth straight year
New Mexico forecasters warn of heat, critical fire weather
New Mexico forecasters warn of heat, critical fire weather
Cases rise to 4,002 on Navajo Nation, 140 total reported deaths
Cases rise to 4,002 on Navajo Nation, 140 total reported deaths
Small businesses grapple with governor’s mandatory mask public health order
Small businesses grapple with governor’s mandatory mask public health order
New Mexico offers grants to boost youth outdoor access
New Mexico offers grants to boost youth outdoor access