New Mexico forecasters warn of winter storms, slick roads

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 29, 2020 06:42 AM
Created: December 29, 2020 06:38 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Forecasters in Albuquerque say two winter storms will be bearing down on New Mexico this week.
The first is expected to bring widespread precipitation through Tuesday evening.
The Sacramento Mountains in southern New Mexico and the adjacent highlands will see gusts during the day before a backdoor cold front moves in and crosses the plains.
Well below normal temperatures are expected in the storm’s wake.
The next round will hit Thursday night with some high elevation snow showers possible for northern New Mexico.
