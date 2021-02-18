New Mexico foresees more state income from oil in short run | KOB 4

New Mexico foresees more state income from oil in short run

New Mexico foresees more state income from oil in short run

The Associated Press
Created: February 18, 2021 07:20 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A rebound in oil and natural gas prices is changing the outlook for state government finances in New Mexico as the Legislature drafts a spending plan for the coming fiscal year.

A team of economists from three state agencies and the Legislature said Wednesday that state government income is likely to increase by $339 million during the fiscal year that begins July 1 to a total of $7.55 billion.

State government income would exceed current annual spending obligations by 2.3% if the new estimate holds true.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman George Muñoz of Gallup said the state could be in a precarious financial situation when federal relief ends.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

4 Investigates: Review of expenses reveals governor spending most of her discretionary fund on groceries
4 Investigates: Review of expenses reveals governor spending most of her discretionary fund on groceries
4 Investigates: Prostitution in massage parlors
4 Investigates: Prostitution in massage parlors
19-year-old left to raise younger sister after mother's murder
19-year-old left to raise younger sister after mother's murder
Tully's Deli partners with KOB 4 to Pay it 4ward to the Albuquerque Assistance League
Tully's Deli partners with KOB 4 to Pay it 4ward to the Albuquerque Assistance League
Pay it 4ward: A gift of fabric to a Rio Rancho woman who makes masks, clothes for those in need
Pay it 4ward: A gift of fabric to a Rio Rancho woman who makes masks, clothes for those in need