New Mexico forester issues restrictions due to fire danger

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s state forester is imposing immediate restrictions on fireworks, campfires, smoking and open fires on all non-municipal, non-federal and non-tribal lands statewide because of the escalating fire danger.
The Forestry Division of the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department announced the restrictions take effect immediately and are necessary to protect communities.
A statement issued by the division cited warmer temperatures, lower humidity, high winds and an abundance of dry vegetation.
The fire danger is amplified by the strain put on firefighting resources by the coronavirus pandemic, the division said.
Smoking is prohibited on the lands covered by the order unless within an enclosed building, within vehicles with ashtrays and in certain other conditions. Campfires are prohibited except with the use of gas and kerosene fuel in a cleared area in an improved camping area.
