New Mexico forests lift campfire bans as monsoons crank up

The Associated Press
Updated: July 23, 2020 12:24 PM
Created: July 23, 2020 12:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Some New Mexico forests are rolling back bans on campfires as the summer rainy season sets in.

Officials with the Lincoln and Gila national forests cited the onset of monsoons as the reason for rescinding fire restrictions on the southern New Mexico forests.

Still, forest managers are warning people that they still need to be careful and to extinguish campfires before leaving a campsite.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque say another round of showers and thunderstorms is likely for much of the state Thursday.

All of New Mexico is dealing with some form of drought, with the northern border and spots in eastern New Mexico faring the worst.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

