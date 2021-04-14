New Mexico freshens up 'True' campaign to reignite tourism | KOB 4
New Mexico freshens up 'True' campaign to reignite tourism

The Associated Press
Created: April 14, 2021 10:10 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The idea of adventure steeped in culture has fueled New Mexico's award-winning tourism campaign for more than a decade.

That won't change, but state Tourism Secretary Jen Paul Schroer says it’s time to refresh the brand ahead of what she said will be a “complete rebirth of New Mexico's tourism economy” as more people are vaccinated and more public health orders are relaxed.

Schroer unveiled the new “New Mexico True” logo and tagline during a virtual announcement Tuesday.

The goal is to reignite demand following a year in which New Mexico lost out on more than $3 billion in visitor spending.


