New Mexico fully reopens, drops all pandemic restrictions

Created: July 01, 2021 07:31 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico is dropping all pandemic restrictions Thursday, July 1.
All pandemic-related occupancy restrictions on all forms of commercial activity are lifted, according to the governor's office.
All businesses are able to operate at 100 percent capacity and all limitations on mass gatherings are gone.
New Mexico will continue to follow the CDC's guidance about face coverings. According to state officials, masks will remain required for unvaccinated individuals, and businesses may continue to require masks for employees, customers or visitors, regardless of vaccination status, at their discretion.
According to the state's vaccine dashboard, 62.1 percent of New Mexico's eligible population is fully vaccinated. Nearly 71 percent of New Mexicans have had at least one dose.
