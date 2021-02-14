New Mexico Gas Co. says winter storm hasn't impacted service

Since then, the company has invested in infrastructure like additional piping, but Korte said the large-scale projects weren’t specifically in response to the 2011 outage.

"The New Mexico Gas Company has spent more than a $120 million in the last 10 years on capital improvements to reinforce our transmission system statewide and to respond to growth and demand specifically in northern New Mexico,” Korte said.

The new infrastructure can still help if another outage occurs. Additional pipelines would act like a backup plan if cold air wreaks havoc again.

"We are very confident,” Korte said. "We've built a lot of safeguards into our system to make sure our customers are going to have the gas when they need it."