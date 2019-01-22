New Mexico Gas Company donates pipes to CNM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico Gas Company donated pipes to CNM that will be used in the school’s welding program.
The pipes range from two inches to 24 inches in diameter.
CNM officials said donations like this one helps out in a big way.
“It will give our students direct experience with welding on material that they'll be welding directly in the field with their degrees,” said Clint Wells, executive director of the CNM Foundation.
New Mexico Gas Company officials said the donated pipe was worth more than $60,000. They plan to donate more through a continued partnership with CNM.
