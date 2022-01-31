New Mexico Gas Company shares ways customers can save on heating bills

That's $100 million dollars in one week. So the New Mexico Gas Company is collecting that over the course of 30 months. It's the line on people’s bill that says "weather adjustment."

“We want to help, we know it’s tough. We know customers are still experiencing the pinch of coronavirus, we're here to help,” Korte said.

There's a lot of money set aside to help both residential and small business customers. You can even opt for a payment plan. Then there's the conservation method – turn that thermostat back down, if it's safe to do so.

“If you can drop the degrees on your thermostat 3 to 4 degrees, you can save up to 10%,” said Korte.

You can expect to see that added cost for the winter storm through December 2023. If you need some help, visit New Mexico Gas Company’s website for more resources.

