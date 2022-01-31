New Mexico Gas Company shares ways customers can save on heating bills

Brittany Costello
Updated: January 31, 2022 05:12 PM
Created: January 31, 2022 03:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It is that time of the year when people may notice their gas bill the most – but cranking the heater up may cost you more than you're used to.
“We're a distribution company, so that means we have to purchase the gas from the producers, and then we're subject to whatever the price is at the time, right now the prices are higher,” said Tim Korte, communication manager of New Mexico Gas Company.
Just take a look at January this year, it's more than double what you were paying last year. On top of that, the New Mexico Gas Company is trying to recoup the money spent last February, when that massive ice storm hit the U.S. – most severely, Texas.
“New Mexico Gas Company paid – in one week of February 2021 – we paid as much to purchase gas for our customers as we did all 12 months of 2020,” said Korte.
That's $100 million dollars in one week. So the New Mexico Gas Company is collecting that over the course of 30 months. It's the line on people’s bill that says "weather adjustment."
“We want to help, we know it’s tough. We know customers are still experiencing the pinch of coronavirus, we're here to help,” Korte said.
There's a lot of money set aside to help both residential and small business customers. You can even opt for a payment plan. Then there's the conservation method – turn that thermostat back down, if it's safe to do so.
“If you can drop the degrees on your thermostat 3 to 4 degrees, you can save up to 10%,” said Korte.
You can expect to see that added cost for the winter storm through December 2023. If you need some help, visit New Mexico Gas Company’s website for more resources.
