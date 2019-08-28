New Mexico gets $270K grant to protect 2 historic sites | KOB 4
New Mexico gets $270K grant to protect 2 historic sites

Associated Press
August 28, 2019 06:20 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The National Park Service has awarded nearly $270,000 for historic preservation projects in New Mexico through the agency's Save America's Treasures program.
    
Four members of the state's U.S. Senate and House delegation announced Tuesday that the village of Santa Clara will use funds to make repairs in Fort Bayard located near Santa Clara, New Mexico. Fort Bayard is one of the first installations in the American Southwest to be garrisoned by Buffalo Soldiers.
    
Meanwhile, the Cornerstones Community Partnerships will use funds to restore Casita Desiderio y Pablita Ortega, part of Plaza del Cerro in Chimayo, New Mexico.
    
The grants are awarded to preserve and protect historic properties that represent the nation's cultural heritage.

