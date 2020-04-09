New Mexico gets 3rd surge in a row on unemployment claims

More than one in 10 workers in the U.S. have lost their jobs over just the past three weeks because of the economic fallout from coronavirus outbreak.

The national figures constitute the largest and fastest string of job losses in records dating to 1948. By contrast, during the Great Recession it took 44 weeks— about 10 months — for unemployment claims to go as high as they now have in less than a month.

Rudolfo Carrillo, 55, and his wife, Samantha, 42, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, are among those who filed for unemployment payments. They were laid off in late March from their editorial jobs at the hard-hit alternative newspaper the Weekly Alibi, based in Albuquerque. The said they aren’t looking for jobs now and will wait for turmoil around the pandemic to end.

“We’re both healthy. Our bills are paid off for the current week...we got about $500 in the bank,” said Carrillo, the paper’s former news editor.

Carrillo said he thought it was futile to look for another job in journalism, especially since many of the state’s newspapers have announced furloughs, pay cuts, and layoffs.

New Mexico has waved requirements for unemployment payment applicants to actively look for temporary jobs.

“But I got to tell you, it’s starting to drag on,” Carrillo said.

Samantha Carrillo said she’s looking into freelance copywriting work in the meantime.

State Rep. David Gallegos, R-Eunice, said workers in the oil and gas region of southeastern New Mexico who have filed for unemployment payments also are waiting out the pandemic because there aren’t many options for them.

“I know some may consider working at Walmart or Lowe’s since they are the only ones hiring. It’s tough right now,” Gallegos said.

This week, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, ordered liquor stores to close as part of more restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus.

For more information about applying for unemployment in New Mexico, click here.