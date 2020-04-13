New Mexico gets late dose of winter with spring snow | KOB 4
New Mexico gets late dose of winter with spring snow

The Associated Press
Updated: April 13, 2020 11:51 AM
Created: April 13, 2020 11:36 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Some parts of northern New Mexico got a late dose of winter Monday, as several inches of snow were reported in some locations.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for several counties through midnight. In the mountains east of Albuquerque, forecasters reported several inches had fallen, marking what appeared to be the greatest single day of snowfall in April since at least 2012.

Forecasters said the unsettled weather was expected to continue through the evening hours. The higher elevations in central New Mexico were expected to see a couple to a few inches more of snow accumulations.

Chilly temperatures were expected through early Wednesday, with many locations having hard overnight freezes.

Drier weather was expected for the latter half of the week.

In southern New Mexico, forecasters were warning of wind gusts up to 45 miles (72 kph) and blowing dust.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

