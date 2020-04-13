New Mexico gets late dose of winter with spring snow

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Some parts of northern New Mexico got a late dose of winter Monday, as several inches of snow were reported in some locations.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for several counties through midnight. In the mountains east of Albuquerque, forecasters reported several inches had fallen, marking what appeared to be the greatest single day of snowfall in April since at least 2012.