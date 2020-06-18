New Mexico Girl Scouts host virtual open house | KOB 4
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails kicked off their free Virtual Open House Thursday.

There are 30-minute meetings scheduled for every Thursday and Saturday through August 1. These are the next dates and times:

  • June 20, 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.                
  • June 25, 6:30pm – 7:00 p.m. 
  • June 27, 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.    
  • July 2, 6:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.  
  • July 9, 6:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.  
  • July 11, 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.   
  • July 16, 6:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • July 18, 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
  • July 23, 6:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • July 25, 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
  • July 30, 6:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.          
  • August 1, 10:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

The CEO Rebecca Latham said the open houses are an opportunity for young girls from K-12 to learn the benefits of the leadership building organization.

Parents can sign up at nmgirlscouts.org. Then, they will be given information to join the virtual open house on Zoom.

Latham said the meetings are non-committal. A parent, or their child, can decide if they want to join the Girl Scouts following their meeting.

“This is such an interesting and difficult time for parents to navigate, and so we want to be there as a resource—a trusted resource for parents in these courageous situations,” said Latham.


