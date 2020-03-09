New Mexico Girl Scouts on the lookout for counterfeit money

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Girl Scouts Troop 10607 stopped by the KOB 4 studio Friday morning. Even though they made a few sales, selling cookies wasn’t their goal. They had a message.
Catherine Wertz, Lindsey Benson, Amelia Maxwell and Ava Burgarello are part of the troop which has beat last year’s cookie sales of 10,500 boxes. So far, they’ve sold more than 12,000 boxes.
With all that business, there’s also the concern about fake money.
The troop leader, Edie Benson, heard how Girl Scouts in the state of Oregon were allegedly cheated by a man who used fake money to buy cookies.
"It's kind of a rotten thing to do, aside from the fact that it's just rotten,” she said. “The girls have their goals and when somebody does something like that it digs directly to their profit."
Benson said the scouts in New Mexico take precautions, using pens which detect counterfeit money. But when someone pays the girls with money, they pass it on to an adult to double check for them.
It’s a way to make sure the troops aren’t put in an awkward position where they would need to question someone on their money.
"We are vigilant. We check our bills. The troop treasurer checks them before they make their deposits. The banks double check everything," Benson said.
They all hope no one will try to rip them off as they reach their deadline for March 21. They could, however, use more volunteers.
