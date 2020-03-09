New Mexico Girl Scouts on the lookout for counterfeit money

"It's kind of a rotten thing to do, aside from the fact that it's just rotten,” she said. “The girls have their goals and when somebody does something like that it digs directly to their profit."

Benson said the scouts in New Mexico take precautions, using pens which detect counterfeit money. But when someone pays the girls with money, they pass it on to an adult to double check for them.

It’s a way to make sure the troops aren’t put in an awkward position where they would need to question someone on their money.

"We are vigilant. We check our bills. The troop treasurer checks them before they make their deposits. The banks double check everything," Benson said.

They all hope no one will try to rip them off as they reach their deadline for March 21. They could, however, use more volunteers.

