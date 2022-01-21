New Mexico Girl Scouts set to begin cookie sales next week

Joy Wang
Created: January 21, 2022 06:57 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Starting Jan. 28th, Girl Scout cookies will be available in New Mexico and, this year, there's even a new cookie.
The new cookie is called Adventurefuls. It is described as a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel flavored creme and a hint of sea salt.
"What we're seeing nationwide is that having a new cookie is... not only encouraging customers to try the new cookie, but it's also again helping sales across the board," said Rebecca Latham, the Girl Scouts of NM Trails' CEO.
This year, they're partnering with Door Dash, with orders beginning Feb. 18th. Just like your restaurant orders, the Girl Scouts will package things up and a Dasher will pick them up and bring them to you.
"Research shows that a lot of girls in elementary school want to become bosses. They want to own their own businesses, but they perceive that that's something that only boys can do," Latham explained. "So through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls learn how to goal set, they learn customer service, they learn sales and they earn money that they then put toward things like camping and travel and community service projects."
2022 marks the third year they've had to pivot and strategize new ways to sell cookies to raise money for their troops – like leaving door tags on their neighbor's doors with a QR code or driver through cookie booths.
"These girls are just incredible with their enthusiasm," Latham said. "They're aggressive, and it's giving them the confidence now to know that they can be entrepreneurs, they can be business owners."
New Mexicans can get their cookies Jan. 28th. You can also visit the Girl Scouts website to access the cookie finder.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company