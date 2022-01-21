New Mexico Girl Scouts set to begin cookie sales next week

"Research shows that a lot of girls in elementary school want to become bosses. They want to own their own businesses, but they perceive that that's something that only boys can do," Latham explained. "So through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls learn how to goal set, they learn customer service, they learn sales and they earn money that they then put toward things like camping and travel and community service projects."

2022 marks the third year they've had to pivot and strategize new ways to sell cookies to raise money for their troops – like leaving door tags on their neighbor's doors with a QR code or driver through cookie booths.

"These girls are just incredible with their enthusiasm," Latham said. "They're aggressive, and it's giving them the confidence now to know that they can be entrepreneurs, they can be business owners."

New Mexicans can get their cookies Jan. 28th. You can also visit the Girl Scouts website to access the cookie finder.