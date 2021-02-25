New Mexico goes to court over slow cleanup at US nuclear lab | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico goes to court over slow cleanup at US nuclear lab

New Mexico goes to court over slow cleanup at US nuclear lab

The Associated Press
Created: February 25, 2021 01:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is going after the federal government for failing to make progress on cleaning up contamination left behind by decades of bomb-making and nuclear research at one of the nation's premier labs.

In a civil complaint Wednesday, the state says a plan by the U.S. Energy Department lacks substantive targets for dealing with waste at Los Alamos National Laboratory.

The state is seeking to end a 2016 agreement that was meant to guide cleanup at the lab.

The state's top environmental official says court supervision is needed to renegotiate the terms to protect the community and environment.

Federal officials didn't immediately respond to questions about the complaint.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD investigates overnight homicide at Motel 6
APD investigates overnight homicide at Motel 6
Bars, clubs, bowling alleys, movie theaters react to easing restrictions in Green and Turquoise reopening levels
Bars, clubs, bowling alleys, movie theaters react to easing restrictions in Green and Turquoise reopening levels
4 counties reach Turquoise level, 6 achieve Green status in state's reopening map
4 counties reach Turquoise level, 6 achieve Green status in state's reopening map
Governor allows bars and nightclubs to reopen under Green, new Turquoise level
Governor allows bars and nightclubs to reopen under Green, new Turquoise level
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday