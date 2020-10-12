New Mexico GOP chair weighs in on Barrett's confirmation hearings

"They know who the president has nominated and they pretty well know who's going to vote yes who's going to vote no—that's well publicized and if they decide to vote early I suspect they are factoring the potential vote," said Pearce.

A recent Washington Post–ABC News poll found a slight majority of voters nationwide, 52 %, believe filling the Supreme Court vacancy should be up to the winner of the presidential election. However, that figure is down several points from last month.

New Mexico Democratic Sen. Tom Udall accused the GOP of rushing the hearings in a tweet posted Monday: "During a pandemic, after multiple GOP senators tested positive [and] with 9 million ballots cast in the presidential election."

Sen. Martin Heinrich questioned Barrett's credentials, saying in a tweet: "Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent her entire career fighting to expand the rights of all Americans, Judge Barrett has spent her career arguing to limit those protections."

Meanwhile, Republican Party Chair Pearce flags Joe Biden's reluctance to say whether he would "pack the court" with liberal justices should he be elected.

"The Democrats are wanting to see the president's taxes -- I’m not nearly as concerned about seeing the taxes as I am about as seeing who they might nominate to the court," said Pearce.

The Senate judiciary committee hearings are set to continue Tuesday.