New Mexico GOP chair weighs in on Barrett's confirmation hearings

Nathan O'Neal
Created: October 12, 2020 07:00 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As confirmation hearings begin for Supreme Court nominee Amy Cohen Barrett, political fireworks are already on display in Washington and back home in New Mexico.
New Mexico's Republican Party Chair Steve Pearce said during a press call Monday morning he is expecting a contentious, but quick confirmation of President Trump's pick for the Supreme Court.
"I believe we'll see a vote before the end of October that was the American people can judge on election day if they agree or disagree," said Pearce.
Voting is already underway in New Mexico and many other states but Pearce said early voters should already know what's on the table.
"They know who the president has nominated and they pretty well know who's going to vote yes who's going to vote no—that's well publicized and if they decide to vote early I suspect they are factoring the potential vote," said Pearce.
A recent Washington Post–ABC News poll found a slight majority of voters nationwide, 52 %, believe filling the Supreme Court vacancy should be up to the winner of the presidential election. However, that figure is down several points from last month.
New Mexico Democratic Sen. Tom Udall accused the GOP of rushing the hearings in a tweet posted Monday: "During a pandemic, after multiple GOP senators tested positive [and] with 9 million ballots cast in the presidential election."
Sen. Martin Heinrich questioned Barrett's credentials, saying in a tweet: "Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent her entire career fighting to expand the rights of all Americans, Judge Barrett has spent her career arguing to limit those protections."
Meanwhile, Republican Party Chair Pearce flags Joe Biden's reluctance to say whether he would "pack the court" with liberal justices should he be elected.
"The Democrats are wanting to see the president's taxes -- I’m not nearly as concerned about seeing the taxes as I am about as seeing who they might nominate to the court," said Pearce.
The Senate judiciary committee hearings are set to continue Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company