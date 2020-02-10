New Mexico GOP headquarters hit by spray-painting vandal

The Associated Press
Updated: February 10, 2020 02:45 PM
Created: February 10, 2020 02:45 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A spray-painting vandal has hit the headquarters of the New Mexico Republican Party.
Surveillance video shows a man tagging the Albuquerque headquarter around 2:30 a.m. Saturday before fleeing in an SUV.
Officials discovered Monday that the vandal had painted the words, “still traitors,” in front of the building.
New Mexico Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce says the headquarters has been struck a number of times in recent months and the party has installed cameras.
He says footage of the vandalism has been handed over the Albuquerque police. No arrests have been made.
