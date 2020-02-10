New Mexico GOP headquarters hit by spray-painting vandal | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico GOP headquarters hit by spray-painting vandal

New Mexico GOP headquarters hit by spray-painting vandal

The Associated Press
Updated: February 10, 2020 02:45 PM
Created: February 10, 2020 02:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A spray-painting vandal has hit the headquarters of the New Mexico Republican Party.

Surveillance video shows a man tagging the Albuquerque headquarter around 2:30 a.m. Saturday before fleeing in an SUV.

Advertisement

Officials discovered Monday that the vandal had painted the words, “still traitors,” in front of the building.

New Mexico Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce says the headquarters has been struck a number of times in recent months and the party has installed cameras.

He says footage of the vandalism has been handed over the Albuquerque police. No arrests have been made. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Couples out thousands of dollars after popular wedding venue abruptly closes
Couples out thousands of dollars after popular wedding venue abruptly closes
Rain, snow expected early this week over New Mexico, Arizona
Rain, snow expected early this week over New Mexico, Arizona
Amber Alert issued for two-week-old baby from Espanola
Amber Alert issued for two-week-old baby from Espanola
Court documents: 14-year-old facing murder charges had 5 prior arrests
Court documents: 14-year-old facing murder charges had 5 prior arrests
New Mexico GOP headquarters hit by spray-painting vandal
New Mexico GOP headquarters hit by spray-painting vandal
Advertisement


CABQ: Improvements to 311 include shorter wait times
CABQ: Improvements to 311 include shorter wait times
New Mexico GOP headquarters hit by spray-painting vandal
New Mexico GOP headquarters hit by spray-painting vandal
Rain, snow expected early this week over New Mexico, Arizona
Rain, snow expected early this week over New Mexico, Arizona
PFAS chemicals found in Clovis public drinking water system
PFAS chemicals found in Clovis public drinking water system
Couples out thousands of dollars after popular wedding venue abruptly closes
Couples out thousands of dollars after popular wedding venue abruptly closes