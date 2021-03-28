New Mexico GOP, Libertarian Party announce CD-1 nominees; Democrats to pick nominee Tuesday

KOB Web Staff
Created: March 28, 2021 05:46 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The race for New Mexico’s first congressional district is starting to take shape.
The New Mexico Democratic Party hosted a forum Sunday with potential candidates. The party said they’re set to decide their nominee this Tuesday.
The Libertarians picked their candidate Saturday. Chris Manning previously served in the National Guard and ran in the 2018 race for New Mexico’s northern congressional district. Manning said he hopes he’s an alternative for voters who are unhappy with both Democrats and Republicans.
“If you're taking that left-right paradigm with the Republicans and Democrats— with Libertarians, you're going to get that fiscal responsibility and small government from Republicans. But then on the Democratic side, you're going to get a lot of social issues,” Manning said.
The New Mexico GOP announced State Sen. Mark Moores as their nominee Saturday. Moores has been serving as a state senator since 2013.
The special election was called after former Rep. Deb Haaland resigned to take up her new position as U.S. Secretary of the Interior.
The election is set for June 1.
