New Mexico GOP raising funds for Trump lawsuits

Hours later he sent a message to supporters via email that said, “Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated.”

“The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots,” he added.

Pearce believes Trump should challenge the results.

"So when I hear the president talking about the same issues all across the country especially in these states where the count is still going on, I absolutely believe he has ground to stand on,” said Pearce.

“We have ground to stand on here,” he added.

The state Republican Party has filed two lawsuits alleging issues in New Mexico elections.

One lawsuit accused election officials of blocking poll watchers from the ballot verification process.

Three justices including the court’s lone Republican, Judith Nakamura, denied the petition to intervene in the absentee voting process. Two Democratic justices recused themselves as they run for election against Republican challengers.

“I think it was a very politicized decision that the supreme court elected not to hear the case,” Pearce said.

“That just gave the Democrats cart blanche to do what they wanted to do, certifying ballots we had no chance to look at,” he added.

Separately, the Republican Party accused election officials in two counties of failing to properly monitor drop boxes that receive absentee ballots, in a lawsuit filed in state district court.

That complaint alleges that county election officials in Guadalupe County have left drop boxes unattended and without video surveillance in violation of guidance from the Secretary of State’s office. The lawsuit says the situation “leaves open myriad potential for election misconduct.”

The Republican Party asked for a court order to “ensure that all drop boxes are continuously monitored and that they are only open and accessible to the public during hours that the polls are open.”

The Secretary of State’s office said in a statement last Tuesday that it expects county clerks to follow the agency’s security standards and guidance for implementing drop boxes.

Regardless of the results, Pearce said he does not think Trump should concede.

“I don’t think the president should make a concession speech until the courts say ‘OK’ we’ve looked at it and it’s fair, it’s not fair – here’s the resolution,” he said.