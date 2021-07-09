New Mexico GOP seeks legal intervention on $1.75B budget row | KOB 4

New Mexico GOP seeks legal intervention on $1.75B budget row

The Associated Press
Created: July 09, 2021 02:36 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in New Mexico are asking the state attorney general to weigh in on a $1.75 billion spending dispute.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham vetoed the Legislature’s allocations of the federal pandemic relief money earlier this year, saying it should be distributed by her administration.

Democratic Attorney General Hector Balderas was asked to intervene after Republican lawmakers fell short in an attempt to override the governor's veto.

Albuquerque Senate Democrat Jacob Candelaria also supported the veto override.

He says his colleagues in the Democratic majorities of the House and Senate have a “fair weather commitment to the law.”


