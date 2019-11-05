New Mexico GOP set to endorse Trump | KOB 4
New Mexico GOP set to endorse Trump

The Associated Press
Created: November 05, 2019 07:19 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The Republican Party of New Mexico appears set to join Nebraska Republicans and endorse President Donald Trump for re-election.
    
State GOP chairman Steve Pearce told The Associated Press on Monday that an endorsement "would be a mere formality" since everyone on the party's central committee is supporting the president.
    
Pearce says he knew of nobody in New Mexico GOP circles who wasn't supporting Trump. He also didn't know if any of Trump's Republican challengers, like former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh or former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, would even get on the New Mexico ballot.
    
The Nebraska GOP announced in August the party had unanimously endorsed Trump for re-election.
    
Four states have discussed plans to cancel their 2020 GOP presidential primaries.

(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

