New Mexico GOP to focus on state budget surplus

“When we have a lot of money like this, you know in my first years up here in the mid-80s in the legislature we actually used to send back $150 to $200, sometimes $400 to actual taxpayers for extra money that this state had that we didn't need to spend and we sent it back as a refund to our taxpayers,” Sen. Ingle said. “We need to take a hard look at that this year too.”

Lawmakers on both sides will also need to navigate the governor’s agenda—from education to recreational marijuana.

“We've got to talk to each other. Every one of us represents different parts of the state in different districts and none of us are right all the time. We've got to look at this state as a whole and try to make sure we do the very best we can,” Sen. Ingle said.