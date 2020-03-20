New Mexico governor anticipates special legislative session

Public health officials have closed public schools, banned gatherings of more than 10 people and ordered the closure of indoor shopping malls, health clubs, athletic facilities, movie theaters and more while limiting restaurant and bar operations to takeout or delivery service. Autonomous, tribal-operated casinos across the state had all closed as of Thursday.

House Republicans including minority leader Rep. James Townsend said the state should consider freezing spending at current levels as an immediate precaution and grant tax-filing extensions. They warned that new emergency health restrictions may bankrupt many businesses.

On March 11, the governor signed a $7.6 billion state budget while vetoing $150 million in infrastructure spending. She approved across-the-board pay increases for state workers and school staff, and major new investments in public school education.

On Thursday, Lujan Grisham acknowledged deteriorating economic conditions in New Mexico.

“We are attentive to the reality of declining revenues, immediate fiscal impacts, the medium-to-long-term economic impacts that will arise from this crisis — in clear terms the very real and everyday stresses it has on our businesses, their workers,” she wrote.

It was unclear how the Legislature would conduct business under health restrictions that prohibit gatherings of 10 people or more.