New Mexico governor approves 3-district congressional map

Morgan Lee
Updated: December 17, 2021 03:17 PM
Created: December 17, 2021 11:03 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's Democratic governor has signed legislation to redraw the state’s three congressional districts and divide a conservative stronghold into multiple districts over the objections of Republicans.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Friday that the new congressional map gives a baseline for competitive federal elections without giving any party or candidate an unfair advantage.
Consultants to the Legislature say the new congressional map gives Democrats an advantage in all three districts to varying degrees.
Republicans need a net gain of five seats in 2022 to take control of the U.S. House and effectively freeze President Joe Biden’s agenda.
