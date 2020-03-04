New Mexico governor avoids endorsements in 2020 primary

The Associated Press
Created: March 04, 2020 06:23 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham doesn’t plan on endorsing any of her party’s candidates for the presidential nomination if she can avoid it.
Lujan Grisham spokesman Nora Sackett said Tuesday that no endorsements are being made in the presidential race or the Democratic primary for an open congressional seat in northern New Mexico.
The governor could be called on as an automatic super delegate at the Democratic national convention to vote if no presidential candidate wins a first-round majority of pledged delegates. Previously members of Congress and other party leaders voted as super delegates in the initial convention balloting.
While serving in Congress in 2016, Lujan Grisham voted as a super delegate to help Hillary Clinton clinch the party nomination after Clinton won New Mexico’s primary election over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Under new Democratic National Committee rules, if no candidate receives support from a majority of pledged delegates on the first ballot at the convention, about 770 super delegates would be allowed to vote on a second ballot.
At least seven Democratic candidates are vying for the nomination in New Mexico´s 3rd Congressional District for a chance to succeed Rep. Ben Ray Luján as he runs for U.S Senate. Sen. Tom Udall is retiring. New Mexico holds its primary June 2.
Former New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez endorsed Florida Sen. Marco Rubio for president in 2016 just weeks before his candidacy faltered. The endorsement contributed to a testy relationship between Martinez and Donald Trump as he won the nomination and took office.
Martinez traveled to Washington, D.C., to make amends with Trump after his election.
(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)