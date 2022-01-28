New Mexico governor backs $15 min wage for school workers | KOB 4

New Mexico governor backs $15 min wage for school workers

The Associated Press
Created: January 28, 2022 04:05 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham now supports a $15 minimum wage for school workers around the state after proposing a lower minimum to the Legislature earlier this month.

The news came from her education secretary in a legislative hearing Friday.

Fellow Democrats in the Legislature support a $15 minimum wage for school employees to help K-12 schools compete for workers amid an increasingly competitive labor market.

In Santa Fe, for example, some unfilled food worker positions in the local school district start at just over $12 per hour, while a local McDonald’s advertises a starting wage of $14 per hour.


