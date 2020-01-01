New Mexico governor gives state workers paid parental leave | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico governor gives state workers paid parental leave

New Mexico governor gives state workers paid parental leave

The Associated Press
Created: January 01, 2020 09:02 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Thousands of employees of state agencies overseen by the governor will be eligible for paid maternity and paternity leave for the first time, under an executive order announced on Tuesday by Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Taking effect Jan. 1, the order calls for 12 weeks of paid leave for the parents of newborn and adopted children. Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Nora Sackett said the annual cost to taxpayers is estimated at roughly $5 million.

Advertisement

Lujan Grisham has been rapidly expanding the ranks of state government workers amid a surge in government income.

In commissioning paid paternity leave, Lujan Grisham cited the potential to improve worker morale, productivity, and physical and mental health.

“Providing paid parental leave can reduce the likelihood that working parents apply for government assistance within their new child’s first year or leave their jobs in state government,” the order states. “Our state must support working families by making it easier for them to fulfill their caregiving responsibilities without risking financial insecurity.”

Employees are eligible for paternal leave after completing a one-year probational period. Leave must be taken within six months of adoption or birth. Vacation and sick leave continue to accrue while employees are on parental leave.

The governor encouraged state agencies outside her authority to adopt the same leave provisions.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police investigate overnight homicide in NW Albuquerque
Police investigate overnight homicide in NW Albuquerque
City officials go without hosting New Year's Eve celebration for third year in a row
City officials go without hosting New Year's Eve celebration for third year in a row
Police investigate New Year's Eve homicide in Roswell
Police investigate New Year's Eve homicide in Roswell
DUI checkpoints, saturation patrols planned for New Year's Eve
DUI checkpoints, saturation patrols planned for New Year's Eve
City of Santa Fe accidentally overpays city workers then ask for money back
City of Santa Fe accidentally overpays city workers then ask for money back
Advertisement


Police investigate overnight homicide in NW Albuquerque
Police investigate overnight homicide in NW Albuquerque
New Mexico governor gives state workers paid parental leave
New Mexico governor gives state workers paid parental leave
Construction jobs on the rise in New Mexico
Construction jobs on the rise in New Mexico
State Police staff extra officers to keep people safe on New Year's Eve
State Police staff extra officers to keep people safe on New Year's Eve
New Mexico now considering energy efficiency of office space
New Mexico now considering energy efficiency of office space