New Mexico governor gives state workers paid parental leave

“Providing paid parental leave can reduce the likelihood that working parents apply for government assistance within their new child’s first year or leave their jobs in state government,” the order states. “Our state must support working families by making it easier for them to fulfill their caregiving responsibilities without risking financial insecurity.”

Employees are eligible for paternal leave after completing a one-year probational period. Leave must be taken within six months of adoption or birth. Vacation and sick leave continue to accrue while employees are on parental leave.

The governor encouraged state agencies outside her authority to adopt the same leave provisions.