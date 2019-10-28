NM governor opposes Trump proposal on methane rules | KOB 4
Advertisement

NM governor opposes Trump proposal on methane rules

NM governor opposes Trump proposal on methane rules

The Associated Press
October 28, 2019 07:32 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration is going on record against federal proposals to revoke Obama-era regulations on climate-changing methane leaks from many oil facilities.
    
The state Environment Department said Friday it submitted formal comments Thursday opposing the proposal that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said in August would remove unnecessary and duplicative burdens from the oil and gas industry.
    
Lujan Grisham called the Trump administration's proposal unconscionable and part of an "ongoing assault on the environment."
    
The governor said New Mexico and other states "will lead the transition to a renewable energy economy and take aggressive steps to limit greenhouse gas emissions.

Advertisement

Credits

The Associated Press


Updated: October 28, 2019 07:32 AM
Created: October 28, 2019 06:32 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque featured in Saturday Night Live Trump sketch
Albuquerque featured in Saturday Night Live Trump sketch
Man arrested, charged with second degree murder in connection to Renezmae's death
Man arrested, charged with second degree murder in connection to Renezmae's death
4 Investigates: Chris Ramirez sits down with Sheriff Gonzales to discuss policy, transparency
4 Investigates: Chris Ramirez sits down with Sheriff Gonzales to discuss policy, transparency
Roswell shooting leaves 17-year-old in critical condition
Roswell shooting leaves 17-year-old in critical condition
Records: Tribal school board seriously wasted funds
Records: Tribal school board seriously wasted funds
Advertisement



Suspect arrested, officer injured during SWAT in standoff in downtown Albuquerque
Suspect arrested, officer injured during SWAT in standoff in downtown Albuquerque
House Democrats plan 1st formal vote on impeachment inquiry
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., second from right, speaks with members of the media after former deputy national security adviser Charles Kupperman signaled that he would not appear as scheduled for a closed door meeting to testify as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Standing with Schiff are Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., from left, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Man arrested, charged with second degree murder in connection to Renezmae's death
Man arrested, charged with second degree murder in connection to Renezmae's death
4 Investigates: Chris Ramirez sits down with Sheriff Gonzales to discuss policy, transparency
4 Investigates: Chris Ramirez sits down with Sheriff Gonzales to discuss policy, transparency
NM governor opposes Trump proposal on methane rules
NM governor opposes Trump proposal on methane rules