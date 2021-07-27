New Mexico governor recommends residents wear masks indoors

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 27, 2021 05:16 PM
Created: July 27, 2021 05:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Per the latest CDC guidance, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is recommending New Mexicans wear a mask indoors out of an abundance of caution.
The New Mexico Department of Health will hold a COVID-19 update Wednesday, July 28 at 3 p.m.
State officials are continuing to encourage unvaccinated individuals to schedule a vaccine appointment via vaccineNM.org
The New Mexico Public Education Department issued a statement Tuesday, saying they are reviewing the latest recommendations from the CDC with public health colleagues.
