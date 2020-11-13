New Mexico governor reshuffles office as she advises Biden

The Associated Press
Updated: November 13, 2020 06:25 AM
Created: November 13, 2020 06:22 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An attorney who successfully defended the governor’s emergency health orders from legal challenges has been promoted to chief of staff by Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
Matthew Garcia was named chief of staff Thursday to succeed John Bingaman as he departs state government for the private sector.
Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Nora Sackett said Bingaman continues to advise the governor on a volunteer basis in her role as co-chair to the transition team for President-elect Joe Biden.
Garcia, as general counsel to the governor’s office, made a series of appearances before the state Supreme Court regarding the state’s pandemic response, the governor’s emergency powers and voting procedures.
