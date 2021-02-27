New Mexico governor signs $200M pandemic relief measure

“We convened the 2021 session knowing that getting economic relief into local economies was the most critical action that we would take as lawmakers. Now we are continuing our work on subsequent bills. Help is on the way,” House Speaker Brian Egolf said in a statement.

The applications and payments for the grants will be managed by the New Mexico Finance Authority, which is expected to make a formal announcement when the application portal opens.

Businesses will have to show that they lost revenue during at least one quarter between 2019 and 2020.

As part of the hiring requirements attached to the funding, state officials said benchmarks will be agreed to in advance and monitored by the Economic Development Department.