New Mexico governor signs bill requiring all law enforcement to wear body cameras

“They basically have to have in that procedure instruction as to when one might need to turn on their body camera, make sure that camera is kept on for the appropriate amount of time and appropriate situation, it instructs them when they have room to turn off that camera," said Rep. Micaela Lara Cadena. "It requires that they keep the video data from that recording for 120 days and then it requires and allows them to create their own disciplinary rules related to what might happen when these policies are not followed.”

Republicans were opposed to this bill for many reasons – saying it wasn’t vetted well. They also called it an unfunded mandate because the bill provides no state funding to law enforcement agencies to pay for body cameras.

Senate Bill 8 passed the House 44-26 and the Senate 31-11 during the special session in June. The measure was sponsored by Sen. Joseph Cervantes.