New Mexico governor signs bill to help financial strain | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico governor signs bill to help financial strain

New Mexico governor signs bill to help financial strain

The Associated Press
Updated: June 30, 2020 07:06 AM
Created: June 30, 2020 06:16 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed a measure that would temporarily forgive tax-interest penalties during the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill signed Monday also will boost temporary state payments to cities hit hard by the economic downturn. The measure was passed during the recent special legislative session.

Advertisement

For New Mexicans unable to pay their taxes on time, the bill temporarily waives interest and penalties on late payments.

State officials say taxpayers must still file their tax returns in a timely manner, but payments may follow at later date. New payment deadlines have been set for April 2021.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

City council shoots down hazard pay ordinance, passes PPE ordinance
City council shoots down hazard pay ordinance, passes PPE ordinance
Rise in COVID-19 cases in NM attributed to people letting their guard down
Rise in COVID-19 cases in NM attributed to people letting their guard down
City of Albuquerque changes location of fireworks display following complaints
City of Albuquerque changes location of fireworks display following complaints
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 173 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 173 additional COVID-19 cases
Fighting COVID-19 with light: Local business applies UV-C light in new ways
Fighting COVID-19 with light: Local business applies UV-C light in new ways
Advertisement


City council shoots down hazard pay ordinance, passes PPE ordinance
City council shoots down hazard pay ordinance, passes PPE ordinance
Navajo Nation reports 63 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Navajo Nation reports 63 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Construction begins in Rio Rancho in preparation for Phase 2 of Southern Blvd. improvement
Construction begins in Rio Rancho in preparation for Phase 2 of Southern Blvd. improvement
New Mexico parents consider homeschooling amid pandemic
New Mexico parents consider homeschooling amid pandemic
New Mexico governor signs bill to help financial strain
New Mexico governor signs bill to help financial strain