New Mexico governor to award city, county for migrant help | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico governor to award city, county for migrant help

New Mexico governor to award city, county for migrant help

Associated Press
September 16, 2019 12:28 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will recognize the city of Deming and Luna County for efforts to help asylum seekers over the past several months.
    
Lujan Grisham is scheduled to present the 2019 Governor's Humanitarian Award during a ceremony Monday in Santa Fe.
    
The first-year Democratic governor has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump's immigration and border security policies. She sued the federal government earlier this year to recoup spending by local governments to shelter and feed migrants.
    
Thousands of asylum seekers were released in New Mexico after shelters in Texas filled up.
    
Deming established a temporary shelter and created an intake system to register migrants. The City Council also allocated $1 million to pay for the efforts and hopes to be reimbursed with federal money.

Advertisement

Credits

Associated Press


Updated: September 16, 2019 12:28 PM
Created: September 16, 2019 12:24 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Trump supporters, protesters arrive in Rio Rancho ahead of president's visit
Trump supporters, protesters arrive in Rio Rancho ahead of president's visit
4 Investigates: Prostitution in massage parlors
4 Investigates: Prostitution in massage parlors
ACLU puts up billboards for Trump's upcoming visit
ACLU puts up billboards for Trump's upcoming visit
Woman saves man's life after he was shot in NW Albuquerque
Woman saves man's life after he was shot in NW Albuquerque
Dead body of a man found in Santa Fe park; may be a homicide
Dead body of a man found in Santa Fe park; may be a homicide
Advertisement



Trump supporters, protesters arrive in Rio Rancho ahead of president's visit
Trump supporters, protesters arrive in Rio Rancho ahead of president's visit
New Mexico governor to award city, county for migrant help
New Mexico governor to award city, county for migrant help
People mourn death of 5-year-old Renezmae Calzada
People mourn death of 5-year-old Renezmae Calzada
Dead body of a man found in Santa Fe park; may be a homicide
Dead body of a man found in Santa Fe park; may be a homicide
ACLU puts up billboards for Trump's upcoming visit
ACLU puts up billboards for Trump's upcoming visit