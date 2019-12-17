New Mexico governor to host town hall on education | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico governor to host town hall on education

New Mexico governor to host town hall on education

The Associated Press
Created: December 17, 2019 07:14 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and top members of her cabinet will be hosting a community town hall on education ahead of the upcoming legislative session.

The first-year governor will be joined at Wednesday's event in Albuquerque by Early Childhood Education and Care Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky, Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart and Higher Education Secretary Kate O’Neill.

Advertisement

Lawmakers have increased spending on teacher salaries and longer academic calendars at many schools. But parents and some school districts say more needs to be done to help disadvantaged children.

For more information, click here.


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman comes home to find cat cut in half
Woman comes home to find cat cut in half
Pay it 4ward: Brothers thanked for helping stranded couple get back on the road
Pay it 4ward: Brothers thanked for helping stranded couple get back on the road
Police investigate second Monday homicide
Police investigate second Monday homicide
Family mourns loss of 29-year-old woman
Family mourns loss of 29-year-old woman
Police: Man found dead in NE Albuquerque
Police: Man found dead in NE Albuquerque
Advertisement


Police investigate second Monday homicide
Police investigate second Monday homicide
Police: Man found dead in NE Albuquerque
Police: Man found dead in NE Albuquerque
New Mexico governor to host town hall on education
New Mexico governor to host town hall on education
Search for new UNM head coach down to two candidates, Eddie Nuñez speaks
Search for new UNM head coach down to two candidates, Eddie Nuñez speaks
Grant to help build botanic garden at New Mexico university
Grant to help build botanic garden at New Mexico university