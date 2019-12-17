New Mexico governor to host town hall on education

The Associated Press
Created: December 17, 2019 07:14 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and top members of her cabinet will be hosting a community town hall on education ahead of the upcoming legislative session.
The first-year governor will be joined at Wednesday's event in Albuquerque by Early Childhood Education and Care Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky, Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart and Higher Education Secretary Kate O’Neill.
Lawmakers have increased spending on teacher salaries and longer academic calendars at many schools. But parents and some school districts say more needs to be done to help disadvantaged children.
